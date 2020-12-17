TSX futures rise on higher commodity prices, U.S. stimulus hopes

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.33% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Brent crude futures rose 0.29%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures increased 0.36%, hitting a nine-month high after government data showed a fall in U.S. stockpiles last week.

Spot gold rose as much as 1% on a weaker dollar and the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to keep a check on interest rates and pump more cash into the economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.35% higher at 17,567.44 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.41% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.51% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.46%.

TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]

Transport Canada is set to announce approval of design changes to Boeing's 737 MAX, in a first step toward bringing the aircraft back to the country's skies after a near two-year flight ban, two sources familiar with the matter said.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Athabasca Oil Corp: RBC raises rating to "sector perform" from "underperform"

Cameco Corp: RBC cuts rating to "underperform" from "sector perform"

Premier Gold Mines Ltd: Scotiabank cuts to "tender" from "sector outperform"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1876.6; +1.06% [GOL/]

US crude: $47.99; +0.36% [O/R]

Brent crude: $51.23; +0.29% [O/R]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Building permits: number for Nov: Expected 1.550 mln; Prior 1.544 mln

0830 Build permits: change mm for Nov: Prior -0.1%

0830 Housing starts number for Nov: Expected 1.530 mln; Prior 1.530 mln

0830 House starts mm: change for Nov: Prior 4.9%

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 800,000; Prior 853,000

0830 Jobless claim 4-week average : Prior 776,000

0830 Continues jobless claim : Expected 5.598 mln; Prior 5.757 mln

0830 Philly Fed Business Index for Dec: Expected 20.0; Prior 26.3

0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for Dec: Prior 44.30

0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for Dec: Prior 25.50

0830 Philly Fed Employment for Dec: Prior 27.20

0830 Philly Fed Prices Paid for Dec: Prior 38.90

0830 Philly Fed New Orders for Dec: Prior 37.90

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Dec: Prior 20

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Dec: Prior 11

($1= C$1.27)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)