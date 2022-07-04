Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

TSX futures signal strong start to second half of 2022

07/04/2022 | 07:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past an old Toronto Stock Exchange sign in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures tracking resource-heavy Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as oil prices steadied and investor returned from a long weekend to buy riskier assets that have been battered by concerns over a potential global economic slowdown.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.6% at 7:10 a.m. ET. Globally, a rebound in oil prices on concerns of tight supply lifted world stocks in a light session due to U.S. holiday. [GLOB/MKTS]

S&P Global manufacturing activity data for June is due at 09:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 1.1% lower at 18,861.36 on Thursday and posted the biggest quarterly decline since the first quarter of 2020.

Markets were closed on Friday on account of Canada Day holiday. [.TO]

Dow e-minis were down 45 points, or 0.14% at 07:09 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 8.75 points, or 0.23% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 40 points, or 0.34%. [.N]

TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]

Australia's Link Administration rejected Canadian cloud-based software firm Dye & Durham Ltd's lowered takeover bid but agreed to continue to engage with it on hopes of securing a better offer.

Canada's Toronto-Dominion Bank is exploring a takeover deal for U.S. brokerage Cowen according to a media report

Health authorities across Canada have cut the hours of hospital emergency departments and urgent care clinics in recent weeks, a move that in some cases may extend through the summer, due to a surge in patients and staff shortages.

Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua, who went missing in Hong Kong five years ago, was due to go on trial in China on Monday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Tecsys Inc: Cormark Securities cuts target price to C$47.50 from C$50

Canopy Growth: CIBC cuts target price to C$3 from C$5

COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,805.1; +0.2% [GOL/]

US crude: $108.64; +0.2% [O/R]

Brent crude: $112.06; +0.4% [O/R]

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.28)

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
