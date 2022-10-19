TSX futures slip ahead of inflation data

Futures on the S&P/TSX index slipped 0.1% at 07:01 a.m. ET as U.S. stock index futures also wobbled. [.N]

Data at 8:30 a.m. ET is expected to show consumer prices rose 6.8% in September after posting a 7.0% growth in the previous month, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

A recent cooling of inflation numbers have pushed traders to bet on a smaller interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada when it meets next week. The central bank hiked its policy rate by 75 bps to 3.25% last month, and investors forecast a 70% chance of a 50 bps rate hike as its next move.

On Tuesday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 1% to hit a two-week high, driven by earnings optimism in the United States. [.TO]

Shares of precious metal miners will be in focus when markets open as gold and silver prices fell against a stronger dollar after Treasury yields rose on bets of a hawkish Federal Reserve. [GOL/]

Spot gold and silver prices weakened by more than 1% each.

($1 = 1.3729 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)