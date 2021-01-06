Log in
TSX futures slip as bullion prices weaken

01/06/2021 | 08:43am EST
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canadian stock futures retreated on Wednesday, dragged by weaker bullion prices, while investors eyed the prospect of a Democrat-controlled Senate in the United States.

Spot gold lost 0.2%.

Brent crude futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 0.63% and 0.28%, respectively.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.02% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data on Canada's total reserve assets for December is due at 8:15 a.m. ET and overall comprehensive risk for Q1 is due at 12:00 p.m.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.93% higher at 17,690.29 on Tuesday. [.TO]

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.24 at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures lost 0.22% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures fell 1.39%. [.N]

TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the whole nation was frustrated by how slowly provinces are vaccinating people against the coronavirus and promised Ottawa would help speed the pace of inoculations.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Finning International Inc: BMO raises target price to C$32 from C$23

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc: Scotiabank raises target price to C$11 from C$9

Endeavour Silver Corp: TD Securities raises target price to C$8 from C$6

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,945.7; -0.2% [GOL/]

U.S. crude: $50.07; +0.28% [O/R]

Brent crude: $53.94; +0.63% [O/R]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0815 ADP national employment for Dec: Expected 88,000; Prior 307,000

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Dec: Prior 55.7

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Dec: Prior 55.3

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Nov: Prior 0.7%

1000 Durable goods, R mm for Nov: Prior 0.9%

1000 Factory orders mm for Nov: Expected 0.7%; Prior 1.0%

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Nov: Prior 0.4%

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Nov: Prior 0.4%

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Nov: Prior 1.0%

1200 Overall Comprehensive Risk for Q1: Prior 8.34

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.27)

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.45% 0.98824 Delayed Quote.0.20%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.06% 1.7258 Delayed Quote.-0.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.18% 81.198 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.13% 0.69163 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.55% 30391.6 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. 0.00% 7.22 Delayed Quote.12.29%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.36% 1.56449 Delayed Quote.0.79%
FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC. 1.07% 27.45 Delayed Quote.1.55%
GOLD -0.78% 1934.927 Delayed Quote.2.30%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.86% 53.98 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
NASDAQ 100 0.85% 12802.375783 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.95% 12818.960246 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.59% 0.92458 Delayed Quote.0.45%
PINNACLE RENEWABLE ENERGY INC. 5.84% 9.24 Delayed Quote.1.65%
S&P 500 0.71% 3726.86 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.88% 17682.51 Delayed Quote.1.43%
SILVER -0.83% 27.27 Delayed Quote.3.14%
WTI 0.55% 50.07 Delayed Quote.-1.65%
