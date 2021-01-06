TSX futures slip as bullion prices weaken

Spot gold lost 0.2%.

Brent crude futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 0.63% and 0.28%, respectively.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.02% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data on Canada's total reserve assets for December is due at 8:15 a.m. ET and overall comprehensive risk for Q1 is due at 12:00 p.m.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.93% higher at 17,690.29 on Tuesday. [.TO]

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.24 at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures lost 0.22% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures fell 1.39%. [.N]

TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the whole nation was frustrated by how slowly provinces are vaccinating people against the coronavirus and promised Ottawa would help speed the pace of inoculations.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Finning International Inc: BMO raises target price to C$32 from C$23

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc: Scotiabank raises target price to C$11 from C$9

Endeavour Silver Corp: TD Securities raises target price to C$8 from C$6

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,945.7; -0.2% [GOL/]

U.S. crude: $50.07; +0.28% [O/R]

Brent crude: $53.94; +0.63% [O/R]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0815 ADP national employment for Dec: Expected 88,000; Prior 307,000

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Dec: Prior 55.7

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Dec: Prior 55.3

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Nov: Prior 0.7%

1000 Durable goods, R mm for Nov: Prior 0.9%

1000 Factory orders mm for Nov: Expected 0.7%; Prior 1.0%

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Nov: Prior 0.4%

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Nov: Prior 0.4%

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Nov: Prior 1.0%

1200 Overall Comprehensive Risk for Q1: Prior 8.34

($1= C$1.27)

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)