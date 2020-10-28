TSX futures slip on oil weakness, all eyes on cenbank rate decision

Brent crude futures fell 3.59%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures shed 4.27%, as a surge in U.S. crude stocks and rising coronavirus infections in the United States and Europe fanned fears of a supply glut and weaker fuel demand.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.92% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Bank of Canada is scheduled to announce its interest rate decision for October at 10:00 a.m. ET, and is expected to hold it at 0.25%.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.36% lower at 16,020.94 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 1.66% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 1.39% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 1.14%.

Airboss of America Corp: Cormark Securities raises target to C$34 from C$32

Mainstreet Equity Corp: Canaccord Genuity initiates with "buy" rating and price target C$91

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd: RBC raises target price to C$90 from C$85

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1894; -0.8% [GOL/]

US crude: $37.88; -4.27% [O/R]

Brent crude: $39.72; -3.59% [O/R]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Advance goods trade balance for Sep: Prior -83.11 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories advance for Sep: Prior 0.4%

0830 Retail inventories ex-auto advance for Sep: Prior 0.5%

