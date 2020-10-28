TSX futures slip on oil weakness, all eyes on cenbank rate decision

Log in
10/28/2020 | 07:24am EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main futures stock index fell on Wednesday, weighed down by weaker oil prices, while investors awaited the country's central bank announcing its interest rate decision later in the day.

Brent crude futures fell 3.59%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures shed 4.27%, as a surge in U.S. crude stocks and rising coronavirus infections in the United States and Europe fanned fears of a supply glut and weaker fuel demand.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.92% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Bank of Canada is scheduled to announce its interest rate decision for October at 10:00 a.m. ET, and is expected to hold it at 0.25%.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.36% lower at 16,020.94 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 1.66% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 1.39% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 1.14%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Airboss of America Corp: Cormark Securities raises target to C$34 from C$32

Mainstreet Equity Corp: Canaccord Genuity initiates with "buy" rating and price target C$91

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd: RBC raises target price to C$90 from C$85

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1894; -0.8% [GOL/]

US crude: $37.88; -4.27% [O/R]

Brent crude: $39.72; -3.59% [O/R]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Advance goods trade balance for Sep: Prior -83.11 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories advance for Sep: Prior 0.4%

0830 Retail inventories ex-auto advance for Sep: Prior 0.5%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada <EPOLL/CA>

Canadian markets directory

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.80% 27463.19 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
NASDAQ 100 0.82% 11598.945265 Delayed Quote.32.82%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.64% 11431.350522 Delayed Quote.27.40%
S&P 500 -0.30% 3390.68 Delayed Quote.4.95%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.36% 16020.94 Delayed Quote.-6.11%
