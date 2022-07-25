Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

TSX futures tick up on commodities boost

07/25/2022 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resource-heavy stock index edged up on Monday as prices of oil and gold rose, with focus on an impending interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve this week.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.3% at 7:10 a.m. ET.

Gold prices rose on Monday as the dollar slipped, while crude prices gained as supply fears outweighed market expectations that a rise in U.S. interest rates would weaken fuel demand. [GOL/][O/R]

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points on Wednesday.

Futures tied to the central bank's policy rate signaled on Monday that benchmark interest rates will peak in January 2023, a month earlier and about 20 bps lower at 3.38% compared with last week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.4% lower on Friday, having notched near one-month highs earlier in the session.

A five-session rally that preceded Friday, saw the index post its best weekly performance in nearly 1-1/2 years. [.TO]

Dow e-minis were up 157 points, or 0.49%, at 07:10 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 19 points, or 0.48% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 55 points, or 0.44%. [.N]

TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]

Rogers Communications Inc said on Sunday it would invest C$10 billion ($7.74 billion) over the next three years in Artificial Intelligence (AI), and more testing and oversight, just weeks after the company reported network issues that caused widespread disruptions across the country.

Canada's antitrust agency said on Friday it needed more time to investigate the concession offered by Rogers to allay competition concerns over its proposed C$20 billion ($15.5 billion) takeover of Shaw Communications Inc's, a move that Rogers swiftly opposed.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Rogers Communications Inc: JP Morgan cuts target price to C$80 from C$90

Toromont Industries Ltd: Scotiabank cuts price target to c$120 FROM C$126

COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,729.2.; +0.1% [GOL/]

US crude: $95.54; +0.9% [O/R]

Brent crude: $104.13; +0.9% [O/R]

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.2873)

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:44aFutures edge higher at start of big week for earnings, Fed meet
RE
07:42aAnalysis-Europe's diesel drivers bound for more Russian price pain
RE
07:37aWeaker dollar lifts copper, but demand outlook remains shaky
RE
07:35aTSX futures tick up on commodities boost
RE
07:34aBank of Ghana pausing to observe after cycle of rate hikes
RE
07:34aCentene to sell some Europe-based hospital businesses to Vivalto Santé
RE
07:34aUK factory output slows, price pressures come off peak - CBI
RE
07:30aStocks climb as traders look to earnings to counter downturn fears
RE
07:21aSwiss "take note" of EU sanctions tweak for Russian oil
RE
07:10aCentene to sell some Europe-based hospital businesses to Vivalto Santé
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Knaus Tabbert AG: Knaus Tabbert changes forecast for full year 2022
2TotalEnergies begins production from Ikike field in Nigeria
3Philips : Q2 2022 results and performance update presentation
4Schaeffler : to acquire Ewellix - Presentation
5Ses-imagotag : SES-imagotag: H1 2022 Sales at record levels

HOT NEWS