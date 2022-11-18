Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

TSX futures track gains in U.S. peers

11/18/2022 | 08:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday tracking U.S. peers after falling for two straight sessions, while investors awaited data on domestic producer prices.

The inflation reading for October is expected to increase to 0.4% from the previous month, as per a Reuters poll of economists. The data is due at 0830 a.m. ET.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.5% at 7:35 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index, however, was on course to end the week lower, down more than 1%.

U.S. futures were trading higher as markets price in a hawkish Federal Reserve policy, while analysts said that traders expect interest rate hikes to ease into 2023. [.N]

TSX ended at its lowest closing level in nine days on Thursday as investors worried about the path of U.S. interest rates.[.TO]

Among stocks, Rio Tinto Ltd said it would plough ahead with a $3.3 billion bid to buy the 49% of Canada's Turquoise Hill Resources it does not already own, after it ended talks with dissenting minority shareholders.

Investors are also looking forward to how the housing market in the United States fared during October. A Reuters poll by analysts showed that existing home sales declined to 4.38 million. The data is due at 1000 a.m. ET.

COMMODITIES AT 7:20 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,762.7; -+0.01% [GOL/]

US crude: $81.28; -0.44% [O/R]

Brent crude: $89.18; -0.70% [O/R]

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.33)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.72% 0.89737 Delayed Quote.-1.96%
BRENT OIL -2.38% 87.89 Delayed Quote.18.90%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.67% 1.59059 Delayed Quote.-7.07%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.52% 1.19222 Delayed Quote.-11.94%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.56% 104.769 Delayed Quote.14.72%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.19% 0.71367 Delayed Quote.-1.86%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.13% 0.74943 Delayed Quote.-5.21%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.32% 1.38503 Delayed Quote.-3.49%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.18% 1.03815 Delayed Quote.-8.59%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.20% 0.012244 Delayed Quote.-8.57%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 1.31% 0.82741 Delayed Quote.-5.10%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.20% 0.6202 Delayed Quote.-10.08%
RIO TINTO PLC 0.95% 5417 Delayed Quote.9.71%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -2.26% 438.4521 Real-time Quote.13.02%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.00% 1035.11 Real-time Quote.-2.06%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX -1.56% 313.3271 Real-time Quote.21.97%
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD. 0.07% 41.29 Delayed Quote.98.51%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.13% 1.33414 Delayed Quote.5.55%
WTI -2.89% 79.788 Delayed Quote.13.10%
Latest news "Economy"
08:38aCanada October producer prices up 2.4% on petroleum products
RE
08:38aAre we still Conservatives? UK's governing party questions fiscal programme
RE
08:37aSOFTS-Arabica coffee rebounds; sugar, NY cocoa also up
RE
08:36aFed's Collins says more rate rises lie ahead for central bank
RE
08:34aCanada home price index slides again in October -Teranet
RE
08:33aProvention Bio diabetes drug to cost $13,850 a vial
RE
08:30aCanada home price index down 0.8% in october from september -ter…
RE
08:28aChina summons online truck portal, citing operating irregularities
RE
08:23aNetherlands to summon Russian ambassador over response to MH17 verdict -ANP News
RE
08:19aGermany's Scholz welcomes lump sum in IG Metall pay deal - spokesperson
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1After Elon Musk's ultimatum, Twitter employees start exiting
2Zuckerberg says WhatsApp business chat will drive sales sooner than met..
3Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers, Dominion Energy, Pfizer..
4Zurich Insurance to begin share buyback program on Nov. 21
5TOP NEWS: BHP says Oz board backs raised offer of AUD28.25 per share

HOT NEWS