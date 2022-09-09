Log in
TSX futures track higher crude oil, gold prices

09/09/2022 | 07:17am EDT
Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rises to a record high

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resource-heavy main stock index tracked gains in crude oil and gold on Friday, while investors awaited the August employment report for cues on the state of the domestic economy.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 1.0% at 06:54 a.m. ET.

The index, which had rallied on Thursday helped by a 1.6% jump in rate-sensitive financial stocks, was on track to gain for the week.

Investors are focused on data due at 08:30 a.m. ET on Friday that will likely show the economy gained 15,000 jobs in August, after shedding 30,600 jobs in July and the unemployment rate inched up to 5.0% in August from 4.9% in July.

Oil prices were supported by real and threatened cuts to supply, while gold prices rose over 1% to a more than one-week high as a weaker dollar boosted demand for the yellow metal. [GOL/] [O/R]

On the earnings front, Dollarama Inc is expected to show a rise in second-quarter sales as consumers looking to cut down spending amid inflation flock to discount stores for groceries and household essentials.

A senior Bank of Canada official left the door open to another oversized interest rate increase, saying the central bank continues to see front-loading as the best way to battle the fastest rising prices in nearly four decades.

Dow e-minis were up 263 points, or 0.83%, at 06:54 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 37 points, or 0.92%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 145.5 points, or 1.18%. [.N]

Baltic Power, a joint venture between Poland's PKN Orlen and Canada's Northland Power, has signed a series of deals to help build a planned wind farm in the Baltic Sea, PKN Orlen said.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS