TSX futures track higher crude oil, gold prices

Futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 1.0% at 06:54 a.m. ET.

The index, which had rallied on Thursday helped by a 1.6% jump in rate-sensitive financial stocks, was on track to gain for the week.

Investors are focused on data due at 08:30 a.m. ET on Friday that will likely show the economy gained 15,000 jobs in August, after shedding 30,600 jobs in July and the unemployment rate inched up to 5.0% in August from 4.9% in July.

Oil prices were supported by real and threatened cuts to supply, while gold prices rose over 1% to a more than one-week high as a weaker dollar boosted demand for the yellow metal. [GOL/] [O/R]

On the earnings front, Dollarama Inc is expected to show a rise in second-quarter sales as consumers looking to cut down spending amid inflation flock to discount stores for groceries and household essentials.

A senior Bank of Canada official left the door open to another oversized interest rate increase, saying the central bank continues to see front-loading as the best way to battle the fastest rising prices in nearly four decades.

Dow e-minis were up 263 points, or 0.83%, at 06:54 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 37 points, or 0.92%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 145.5 points, or 1.18%. [.N]

Baltic Power, a joint venture between Poland's PKN Orlen and Canada's Northland Power, has signed a series of deals to help build a planned wind farm in the Baltic Sea, PKN Orlen said.

