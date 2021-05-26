Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

TSX futures track higher gold as Treasury yields, dollar slip

05/26/2021 | 07:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as gold prices jumped on the back of softer Treasury yields and a weaker dollar, after U.S. Federal Reserve officials downplayed inflation concerns.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,907.70 per ounce, after hitting its highest level since Jan. 8 at $1,910. [GOL/]

June-quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.35% at 07:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.19% higher at 19,564.12 on Tuesday. [.TO]

Dow e-minis were up 0.23% at 07:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.27%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.29%. [.N]

TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]

Bank of Montreal beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter profit, as the lender set aside lower-than-expected provisions in the quarter.

Canada's biggest pension managers boosted their investments in the country's major oil sands companies in the first quarter of 2021, raising questions about the funds' recent commitments to greening their portfolios.

Canada condemned Belarus for forcing down a jetliner and arresting a dissident journalist and said it was examining whether to tighten existing sanctions.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

TFI International Inc: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$129 from C$115

Kelt Exploration Ltd: TD Securities raises target price to C$3.75 from C$3.5

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,127.7; +0.54% [GOL/]

US crude: $65.93; -0.21% [O/R]

Brent crude: $68.68; +0.04% [O/R]

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report [.TO]

Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.21)

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:24aXiaomi revenue surges 55% in Q1, fills market gap left by Huawei
RE
07:23aUK feared bond markets could turn against it at start of pandemic - Cummings
RE
07:23aTSX futures track higher gold as Treasury yields, dollar slip
RE
07:20aCicada Brood X Captured in Copper as Jewelry and Art
SE
07:19aBank of Montreal posts strong earnings beat on lower provisions, capital markets
RE
07:14aU.S. mortgage applications tick down as refinance activity declines -MBA
RE
07:13aFutures gain as Fed calms inflation worries
RE
07:11aKiwi dollar holds gains after surprise rate hike projection; dollar steady
RE
07:10aEnd Result Company Powers BOLDERBoulder’s BOLDER ON THE RUN in a Safe Return to In-Person Racing
SE
07:09aRefinitiv boss Craig to leave parent LSEG at end of year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Kiwi dollar holds gains after surprise rate hike projection; dollar steady
2Fed policymakers edge closer to opening debate around taper
3DANONE : DANONE : Downgraded to Sell by Berenberg
4Britain's M&S expects profit recovery after 88% slump
5EURO STOXX 50 : EUROSTOXX 50 : European stocks near record high, NZ dollar rises

HOT NEWS