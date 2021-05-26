TSX futures track higher gold as Treasury yields, dollar slip

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,907.70 per ounce, after hitting its highest level since Jan. 8 at $1,910. [GOL/]

June-quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.35% at 07:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.19% higher at 19,564.12 on Tuesday. [.TO]

Dow e-minis were up 0.23% at 07:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.27%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.29%. [.N]

Bank of Montreal beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter profit, as the lender set aside lower-than-expected provisions in the quarter.

Canada's biggest pension managers boosted their investments in the country's major oil sands companies in the first quarter of 2021, raising questions about the funds' recent commitments to greening their portfolios.

Canada condemned Belarus for forcing down a jetliner and arresting a dissident journalist and said it was examining whether to tighten existing sanctions.

TFI International Inc: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$129 from C$115

Kelt Exploration Ltd: TD Securities raises target price to C$3.75 from C$3.5

Gold futures: $1,127.7; +0.54% [GOL/]

US crude: $65.93; -0.21% [O/R]

Brent crude: $68.68; +0.04% [O/R]

