TSX futures up ahead of retail sales data

Canada's retail sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.46% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.06% higher at 20,097.52 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.47% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.47%% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.47%.

TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]

Automotive supplier Magna International Inc said on Thursday it entered a deal to buy automotive technology firm Veoneer Inc in a deal valued at about $3.8 billion.

Air Canada reported a smaller second-quarter loss on Friday, as rising vaccination rates and easing restrictions aided a rebound in travel demand.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]

Equitable Group Inc: RBC cuts target price to C$161 from C$169

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd: Cormark Securities raises PT to C$700 from C$675

Magnet Forensics Inc: National Bank of Canada initiates with "outperform" rating

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1799.4; -0.33% [GOL/]

US crude: $71.73; -0.25% [O/R]

Brent crude: $72.56; -0.31% [O/R]

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for July: Prior 63.7

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for July: Expected 62.0; Prior 62.1

0945 Markit Service PMI Flash for July: Expected 64.8; Prior 64.6

($1= C$1.26)

