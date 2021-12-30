TSX futures up on easing Omicron fears

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Governments, despite coronavirus cases reaching record highs, are attempting to prevent economic damage by loosening isolation requirements rather than resorting to lockdowns, which boosted sentiment.

Studies have suggested Omicron is less deadly than some previous variants, but the number of people testing positive could overwhelm hospitals in some countries.

Oil prices eased on Thursday after the world's top importer China cut the first batch of crude import allocations for 2022. [O/R]

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.5% higher at 21,344.65 on Wednesday, closing at a one-month high. [.TO]

Dow e-minis were up 62 points, or 0.17%, at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 10 points, or 0.21% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 44.75 points, or 0.27%. [.N]

Canada's bobsleigh team has placed 10 athletes and three staff members into COVID-19 protocols two days before a World Cup event in Sigulda, Latvia, Canadian media reported.

K-BRO Linen Inc: TD Securities cuts target price to C$49 from C$55

Gold futures: $1803.3; -0.14% [GOL/]

US crude: $76.11; -0.59% [O/R]

Brent crude: $78.76; -0.59% [O/R]

($1= C$1.28)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)