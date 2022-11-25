TSX gains 2% for the week as investors eye seasonal boost

(Adds details throughout; updates prices to close)
*
TSX ends up 39.7 points, or 0.2%, at 20,383.77
*
Posts highest closing level since June 9.
*
For the week, the index advances 2%
*
Utilities rise 1.2%; financials gain 0.3%
TORONTO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
rose on Friday to its highest closing level in more than five
months, helped by gains for the utility and financial sectors,
as investors looked to seasonal trends that could boost the
market.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 39.7 points, or 0.2%, at 20,383.77, its
highest closing level since June 9.
For the week, it was up 2% as the Federal Reserve signals
that it could slow the pace of interest rate hikes as soon as
next month, boosting stock markets globally.
The TSX has rallied about 14% since October.
"Most sectors are participating in this rally, despite the
negative headlines and extraordinary pessimism because of this
positive seasonality which is going to continue as we enter
December," said Brandon Michael, senior analyst at ABC Funds.
U.S. equities traditionally rally during the month of
December. Major U.S. indexes ended mixed on Friday in a subdued
holiday-shortened trading session as investors watched Black
Friday sales and COVID-19 cases in China.
The Toronto market's utility sector rose 1.2%, while heavily
weighted financials ended 0.3% higher.
Capping gains for the Toronto market was a decline of 0.8%
for the materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies.
It was pressured by a 9.8% drop in the shares of Lithium
Americas Corp.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Johann M
Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)