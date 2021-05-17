TSX gains as material stocks rise on firmer gold prices

May 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday,
lifted by material stocks that gained on rise in gold prices as
lower U.S. Treasury yields and inflation worries made bullion
more attractive.
* The materials sector, which includes precious
and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.9% as
gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,847.2 an ounce.
* At 09:40 a.m. ET (13:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 27.44 points, or 0.14%,
at 19,394.13.
* Canadian housing starts fell 19.8% in April compared with
the previous month on a sharp decline in multiple urban starts,
data from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed.
* OMERS Private Equity and the Alberta Investment Management
Corporation (AIMCo) have sold a controlling stake in consultancy
Environmental Resources Management (ERM) to private equity firm
KKR, the Canadian funds said.
* The energy sector climbed 1.4% as U.S. crude
prices were up 0.4% a barrel, while Brent crude
added 0.3%.
* The financials sector remain unchanged, while
industrials fell 0.1%.
* On the TSX, 123 issues were higher, while 99 issues fell
in a 1.24-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 13.96 million shares
traded.
* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Endeavour
Silver Corp, which jumped 3.9%, and Whitecap Resources
Inc, which rose 3.6% after dividend hike.
* Boralex Inc fell 2.9%, the most on the TSX, and
the second biggest decliner was Innergex Renewable Energy
, down 2.3%.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Tetra
Bio-Pharma, Whitecap Resources and Zenabis
Global Inc.
* The TSX posted 10 new 52-week highs and no new low.
* Across Canadian issues there were 37 new 52-week highs and
18 new lows, with total volume of 31.07 million shares.
(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)