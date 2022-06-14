TSX hits 13-month low as rate outlook clips market valuations

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
* TSX ends down 194.05 points, or 0.98%, at 19,548.51
* Posts its lowest closing level since May 2021
* Energy loses nearly 2%; oil settles 1.7% lower
* Bombardier plunges 18.2%
TORONTO, June 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell
on Tuesday to its lowest level in more than one year, including
a sharp decline for Bombardier Inc , as the prospect
of aggressive interest rate hikes weighed on company valuations
and the economic outlook.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 194.05 points, or 0.98%, at 19,548.51. That
was its lowest closing level since May 2021 and its fifth
straight day of declines.
"This is a residual effect of the volatility that we've seen
in the United States with expectations that the Federal Reserve
might come out more hawkish tomorrow than what was expected,"
said Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at IG Wealth
Management.
The S&P 500 also ended lower as the index was unable to
bounce from a sharp sell-off in the prior session with a key
policy statement from the Federal Reserve on deck on Wednesday
that will reveal how aggressive the central bank's policy path
will be.
Investors have bet in recent days on more aggressive
tightening from the Fed and the Bank of Canada.
"That all weighs on a number of things," Petursson said.
"It weighs on the valuation (of stocks) in the markets; it
weighs on the economic outlook of the respective economies in
Canada and the United States. And then that just weighs heavily
on investor sentiment."
The energy sector lost nearly 2% as oil prices fell. U.S.
crude oil futures settled 1.7% lower at $118.93 a barrel.
The utilities sector was down 2.3% and technology ended 1.2%
lower.
Shares of Bombardier plunged 18.2% as workers on a key
business jet program walked off the job for a day.
On the economic front, Canadian factory sales rose 1.7% in
April from the prior month.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)