TSX hits 16-month low as energy stocks tumble

TORONTO, July 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell
on Tuesday to its lowest level in 16 months as a slide in oil
prices weighed on energy shares and looming rate hikes by major
central banks stoked concerns of a global economic slowdown.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 138.16 points, or 0.7%, at 18,678.64, its
lowest closing level since March 2021.
Wall Street also ended in negative territory as growing
signs of recession kept buyers out of the equities market ahead
of a key U.S. inflation report. The data could help guide
expectations for further aggressive interest rate hikes by the
Federal Reserve.
Canada's central bank is expected to tighten by
three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday, which would
be its biggest hike in 24 years.
"Looks like we're going to get 75 basis points. I don't
think there's much doubt in that," said Allan Small, senior
investment adviser of the Allan Small Financial Group with iA
Private Wealth.
"I just don't agree with these hikes as quickly as they're
coming now. It is time to pause and see what these rate hikes
have actually done to the economy."
The energy sector fell 3.4% as U.S. crude prices
settled 7.9% lower at $95.84 a barrel, with demand-sapping
COVID-19 curbs in top crude importer China adding to fears of a
global economic slowdown.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.7% as gold and copper
prices fell.
Combined, energy and materials account for about 30% of the
TSX's market capitalization.
Industrials were also a drag, falling 0.8%.
Canada's telecoms regulator said it has ordered Rogers
Communications to respond to questions about last
week's network outage that impacted millions of Canadians.
Rogers stock ended 2.6% higher, clawing back some of
Monday's decline.
