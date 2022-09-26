TSX hits 18-month low as energy shares slide

*
TSX ends down 153.94 points, or 0.8%, at 18,327.04
*
Posts its lowest closing level since March 2021
*
Bank of Nova Scotia shares fall 2.8%
*
Energy sector ends 3.3% lower
TORONTO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
fell on Monday to its lowest level in 18 months, including
declines for resource shares and for shares of one of the
country's major banks, as investors worried about the economic
impact of aggressive central bank tightening.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 153.94 points, or 0.8%, at 18,327.04. That
was its lowest closing level since March 2021 after dipping
below the trough it set in mid-July at 18,329.06.
"The final week of the month and the quarter has picked up
where last week left off, with stock markets in retreat,
Treasury yields soaring and currency markets in turmoil," Colin
Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management,
said in a note.
U.S. Treasury yields hit fresh highs, Wall Street slid
deeper into a bear market and the Canadian dollar tumbled to its
lowest level in more than two years against its broadly stronger
U.S. counterpart on concerns that central banks globally will
keep tightening monetary policy to curb stubbornly high
inflation.
On the Toronto market, Bank of Nova Scotia shares
fell 2.8% after the company said it appointed Scott Thomson, a
board member for six years, to succeed Chief Executive Officer
Brian Porter. That's a move that came as a surprise due to the
new CEO's lack of familiarity among bank investors.
The energy sector was down 3.3% as oil prices extended their
recent decline, settling 2.6% lower at $76.71 a barrel.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.3% as gold and copper
prices fell.
Combined, the energy and materials groups account for 29% of
the TSX's weighting.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shashwat
Chauhan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and David Gregorio)