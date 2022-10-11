TSX hits 19-month low as global recession risk weighs

(Adds details throughout; updates prices to close)
TSX ends down 366.45 points, or nearly 2%, at 18,216.68
Posts lowest closing level since March 2021
Energy drops nearly 4%
Financials lose 2.3%
TORONTO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
fell on Tuesday to a 19-month low, tracking a fall in world
markets, as worries about a global recession unnerved investors
returning from a long weekend, with resource, technology and
financial stocks among the big losers.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 366.45 points, or nearly 2%, at 18,216.68,
its fourth straight day of declines and the lowest closing level
since March 2021.
The index was closed on Monday for the Thanksgiving Day
holiday.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also ended lower on Tuesday, with
indications from the Bank of England that it would support the
country's bond market for just three more days adding to market
jitters.
Investors were already on edge ahead of a key U.S. inflation
report this week that could cement additional interest rate
hikes by the Federal Reserve.
"I think we are seeing the rate hikes really in full effect
now," said Allan Small, senior investment adviser at the Allan
Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.
"The fear is that because the rate hikes have a lagging
effect on the economy, we will not feel the full effect of these
rate hikes until perhaps 3-6 months down the road."
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its global
growth forecast for 2023, warning that conditions could worsen
significantly next year.
China, the world's largest consumer, stepped up COVID-19
restrictions after a flare-up in infections, pushing oil, gold
and other metals prices lower on worries about the hit to
demand.
The energy sector dropped nearly 4% as oil prices settled
down $1.78 at $89.35 a barrel, while the materials sector, which
includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer
companies, ended 1.4% lower.
Heavily-weighted financials lost 2.3% and technology was
down nearly 3%.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Johann M
Cherian and Shashawat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken
Ferris)