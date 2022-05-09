Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

TSX hits 3-month low as Shaw, resource-linked stocks tumble

05/09/2022 | 10:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Bay Street sign, the main street in the financial district is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index touched a more than three-month low on Monday, pulled down by Shaw Communications and resource-linked stocks as commodities retreated on worries over a slowdown in global economic growth.

At 9:47 a.m. ET (13:47 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 397.9 points, or 1.93%, at 20,235.38, hitting its lowest level since Jan. 25 with all sub-sectors in red.

Shaw Communications Inc plunged 8.7% to the bottom of the index after Canada's Commissioner of Competition said it intends to oppose Rogers Communications Inc's proposed C$20 bln ($16 billion) merger with the company.

The energy sector dropped 3.8%, as oil prices fell, weighed down by a strong dollar and demand concerns on the back of extended coronavirus lockdowns in China, the world's top oil importer. [O/R]

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.6% as gold prices retreated 1% as a firmer dollar and elevated U.S. Treasury yields weighed on the appeal of non-yielding bullion. [GOL/]

"The rally in commodity prices on Friday helped to cushion the blow in Canada relative to the U.S., (on Monday) we see a reversal to that with stocks under pressure and with commodities under pressure," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

Toronto-listed technology stocks, down 2.9 %, fell for the third straight session, tracking weakness in the U.S. tech-heavy Nasdaq index.

The financials sector slipped 1%, while the industrials sector fell 1.3%.

Concerns around a slowdown in global growth amid lockdowns in China and prospects of aggressive policy tightening by major central banks pressured global investor sentiment.

Investors waited for earnings from major Canadian companies including Suncor Energy, Manulife Financial, Canadian Tire and Canada Goose due later in the week.

"Unless there is some huge surprise from a specific company, for most part macro forces will be driving the markets," Cieszynski added.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

By Amal S


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:24aOil prices extend losses, brent crude falls $4 to session low of…
RE
10:22aHEDGE FUNDS PILE BACK INTO DOLLAR PRE-FED : McGeever
RE
10:22aPakistan stock market tumbles as investors fret about unclear economic policy
RE
10:21aIn Venezuela, inflation and dollarization deepen schism between private and state employees
RE
10:21aUN rights session planned on Ukraine, to address Mariupol 'mass casualties'
RE
10:18aLet's not make same mistakes as past once Ukraine-Russia conflict ends-Macron
RE
10:18aU.S. wholesale inventories unrevised in March
RE
10:18aJapan expects launch of U.S. Indo-Pacific economic plan during Biden visit
RE
10:18aRenault CEO - decision on Russian operations to come in weeks
RE
10:15aBoE's Saunders says neutral rate might be in 1.25-2.5% range
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PostNL cuts forecast on inflation and supply chain challenges, shares d..
2China's Iranian oil imports ease on poor margins, lure of Russian oil
3ENI : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4SHELL (NEU) : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
5Analyst recommendations: Lowe's, Match Group, Shopify, Simmons, William..

HOT NEWS