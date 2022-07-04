TSX kicks off second-half trading on upbeat note

July 4 (Reuters) - Canada's resources-heavy stock index rose
on Monday as oil prices gained and investors returned from a
long weekend to buy riskier assets that have been battered by
concerns over a global economic slowdown.
All the major sub-sectors barring technology rose. The
energy index gained 2.6% as crude prices
climbed more than 1% on concerns of tight supply amid
lower OPEC output, unrest in Libya and sanctions on Russia.
At 10:05 a.m. ET (14:05 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index gained 0.88% to trade at
19,026.77.
After a market holiday on Friday for Canada Day, trading
across the board was thinned by a U.S. holiday on Monday.
Canada's main equity benchmark recorded its biggest
quarterly decline since the first quarter of 2020 last week on
fears that harsh steps by major central banks to tame inflation
will cause an economic downturn.
Money markets see about an 80% chance of a 75-basis point
interest rate increase by the Bank of Canada in July after
surprisingly high inflation in May showed consumer prices at a
40-year high. With the price of everyday essentials surging, the
risk of inflation becoming entrenched is growing.
The S&P Global Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers'
Index showed on Monday factory activity lost some momentum in
June as inflation pressures and material shortages held back
production and firms became less optimistic about future output.
However, a broad rebound in global stocks lifted Toronto
markets on Monday, with the financials sector up 0.5%
and the industrials sector rising 0.6%.
The materials sector, which includes precious and
base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.7%.
