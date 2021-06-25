Log in
TSX lower as BlackBerry falls; index heads for weekly gain

06/25/2021 | 10:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) -Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, led by BlackBerry Ltd following quarterly results, but the index was set to post weekly gains.

* BlackBerry fell more than 4.7% in early trading, despite the Canadian security software supplier beating Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday.

* At 9:54 a.m. ET (1354 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 51.35 points, or 0.25%, at 20,163.77.

* The index is set to rise 0.9% for the week.

* Nine of the index's 11 major sectors were lower, with technology the biggest drag.

* The energy sector dropped 0.7% even as U.S. crude prices were up 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.1%. [O/R]

* The financials sector gained 0.1%. The industrials sector fell 0.1%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1% as gold futures rose 0.6%. [GOL/] [MET/L]

* On the TSX, 93 issues were higher, while 132 issues declined for a 1.42-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 17.38 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Canaccord Genuity, which jumped 2.7%, and Hudbay Minerals, which rose 2.6%.

* BlackBerry's 4.7% fall was the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Westport Fuel, down 3.0%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier and BlackBerry.

* The TSX posted 14 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 53 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 36.97 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS