TSX notches slender gain as investors eye late-cycle stocks

TORONTO, June 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged
higher on Monday, led by gains for energy and technology, as
investors weighed which sectors of the market could fare best as
growth potentially peaks for the current economic cycle.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 28.36 points, or 0.1%, at 20,819.09, after
giving back much of its earlier advance.
U.S. stocks also ended slightly higher with gains in
mega-cap growth shares offset by persistent worries over
inflation.
Equities globally have taken a hit this year from surging
inflation and tighter monetary policy, but the TSX index has
fared better than some major peers thanks to its heavy exposure
to commodity-linked sectors.
"The way we view the current cycle for the TSX index in
particular is that it is very tied to a late-cycle narrative for
equity markets in general," said Sid Mokhtari, a market
technician at CIBC World Markets.
"Having energy as well as some of these oversold
(technology) names that we have on TSX should be able to keep an
underlying bid to the index," added Mokhtari.
The energy group ended 0.8% higher as oil touched its
highest in more than three months at $120.99 a barrel before
settling 0.3% lower at $118.50.
Technology, which has fallen by more than one-third since
the start of the year, climbed 1.1%, while consumer
discretionary shares ended 0.9% higher.
