TSX on pace for best weekly performance since early June

TSX set to end the week higher
Nov 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose for
the fourth straight session on Friday and was set for its best
weekly gain since early June, supported by expectations of
smaller interest rate hikes from the world's largest economy.
At 10:31 a.m. ET (15:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 64.11 points, or 0.32%,
at 20,408.18. It was set to gain 2% for the week and was trading
above the 200-day moving average.
The financial sector added 0.4% on Friday, while
the industrials sector rose 0.8%.
"Most sectors are participating in this rally, despite the
negative headlines and extraordinary pessimism because of this
positive seasonality which is going to continue as we enter
December," said Brandon Michael, senior analyst at ABC Funds.
"This technical indicator (200-day moving average)
determines long-term price trends and the TSX holding above this
important technical level is suggestive of a new bull market in
Canadian stocks," he added.
However, on a year-to-date basis, the index is still down
more than 3.7% as investors fear aggressive policy tightening by
central banks could trigger a global economic downturn.
Traders are also looking forward to economic growth data for
September and earnings from major Canadian banks in the
following week.
Meanwhile, analysts are anticipating a 25 basis point
interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada in its Dec. 7 meeting.
Wall Street's main indexes were mixed, with investors
monitoring consumer confidence as Black Friday sales began
against a backdrop of an economic slowdown, while remaining
optimistic of smaller upcoming rate hikes from the Federal
Reserve.
U.S. markets will close at 01:00 p.m. ET on account of
Thanksgiving.
(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)