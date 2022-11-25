Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

TSX on pace for best weekly performance since early June

11/25/2022 | 10:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds comments; updates prices, details)

*

TSX set to end the week higher

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose for the fourth straight session on Friday and was set for its best weekly gain since early June, supported by expectations of smaller interest rate hikes from the world's largest economy.

At 10:31 a.m. ET (15:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 64.11 points, or 0.32%, at 20,408.18. It was set to gain 2% for the week and was trading above the 200-day moving average.

The financial sector added 0.4% on Friday, while the industrials sector rose 0.8%.

"Most sectors are participating in this rally, despite the negative headlines and extraordinary pessimism because of this positive seasonality which is going to continue as we enter December," said Brandon Michael, senior analyst at ABC Funds.

"This technical indicator (200-day moving average) determines long-term price trends and the TSX holding above this important technical level is suggestive of a new bull market in Canadian stocks," he added.

However, on a year-to-date basis, the index is still down more than 3.7% as investors fear aggressive policy tightening by central banks could trigger a global economic downturn.

Traders are also looking forward to economic growth data for September and earnings from major Canadian banks in the following week.

Meanwhile, analysts are anticipating a 25 basis point interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada in its Dec. 7 meeting.

Wall Street's main indexes were mixed, with investors monitoring consumer confidence as Black Friday sales began against a backdrop of an economic slowdown, while remaining optimistic of smaller upcoming rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

U.S. markets will close at 01:00 p.m. ET on account of Thanksgiving. (Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.27% 0.7476 Delayed Quote.-5.29%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.45% 20434.08 Delayed Quote.-4.14%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.22% 1.33652 Delayed Quote.5.58%
Latest news "Economy"
11:18aU.S. CDC Says Omicron Subvariant BQ.1.1 Represents 29.4% Of Total Covid-19 Cases In The United States, As Of Nov 26
RE
11:18aU.s. cdc says omicron subvariant bq.1.1 represents 29.4% of tota…
RE
11:18aU.s. cdc says omicron subvariant ba.5 represents 19.4% of total…
RE
11:18aU.s. cdc says omicron subvariant ba.4.6 represents 3.3% of total…
RE
11:16aBlack Friday faces green backlash in Belgium
RE
11:13aGreece sets lowers tolls in renewed Athens ring road concession
RE
11:09aWalmart gunman railed at co-workers in 'death note' before Virginia store shooting
RE
11:08aFrench PM: We are on right track on FCAS fighter jet programme
RE
11:01aCanada posts C$1.72 billion surplus over first six months of 2022/23
RE
10:59aAmazon to shut down food-delivery business in India
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trending: WeMade Gaming Tokens to Be Delisted by Crypto Exchanges
2More than 20,000 new hires have left Apple supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou..
3Sterling set for third straight weekly gain, but vulnerable
4Enagas says LNG overcapacity situation in Spain has ended
5Amazon workers called to strike across globe on Black Friday

HOT NEWS