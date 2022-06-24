Log in
Latest News
TSX opens higher as energy shares gain on stronger crude

06/24/2022 | 09:36am EDT
(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, as energy shares gained on the back of stronger crude prices, but the index was set for its third straight week of decline on concerns over rising risks of a global economic downturn.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 118.75 points, or 0.63%, at 18,835.87.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
