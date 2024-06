June 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday, led by gains in materials stocks and ahead of a slew of economic data and the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision later in the week.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 6.01 points, or 0.03%, at 22,275.13. (Reporting by Shubham Batra; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)