TSX opens lower as tech stocks fall, geopolitical tensions rise

02/17/2022 | 09:41am EST
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index inched lower on Thursday, weighed down by technology stocks and escalating geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, while retailer Canadian Tire Corp jumped on upbeat corporate earnings.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (14:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 22.83 points, or 0.11%, at 21,360.81.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED 6.15% 196.34 Delayed Quote.1.05%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.24% 76.0063 Delayed Quote.0.72%
HOT NEWS