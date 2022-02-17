TSX opens lower as tech stocks fall, geopolitical tensions rise
02/17/2022 | 09:41am EST
(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index inched lower on Thursday, weighed down by technology stocks and escalating geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, while retailer Canadian Tire Corp jumped on upbeat corporate earnings.
At 9:34 a.m. ET (14:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 22.83 points, or 0.11%, at 21,360.81.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)