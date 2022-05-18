Log in
TSX opens lower tracking dour global mood, inflation data

05/18/2022 | 09:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, tracking downbeat global mood on concerns over economic growth and rising consumer prices, with data showing hotter-than-expected domestic inflation further denting sentiment.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 81.89 points, or 0.4%, at 20,409.12.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
