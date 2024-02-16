At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 13.61 points, or 0.06%, at 21,236.3.
(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)
(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened subdued on Friday after a hotter-than-expected monthly producer inflation report from the United States dampened hopes of an early rate cut, while rising crude and copper prices limited declines.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|5,730
|-0.27%
|-0.12%
|-
|21,220 PTS
|-0.01%
|+1.13%
|-
