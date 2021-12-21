TSX posts biggest gain in 10 months on economic optimism

(Adds investor quotes, details throughout; updates prices)
* TSX ends up 386.65 points, or 1.9%, at 20,924.87
* Posts its biggest gain since February
* All of the TSX's 11 main groups move higher
* Energy advances 3%; oil settles 3.7% higher
TORONTO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
rallied on Tuesday as domestic data showed hints of easing
supply chain pressures and investors bet that the economy would
be able to handle headwinds from the rapidly spreading Omicron
COVID-19 variant.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 386.65 points, or 1.9%, at 20,924.87, its
biggest gain since February.
Wall Street's main indexes also rallied as beaten-down big
technology stocks bounced back from an Omicron-driven rout in
the previous session.
"Today's strength reflects confidence that the economy will
be able to navigate successfully the threat from the Omicron
variant," said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward
Jones.
"We saw retail sales surprise to the upside today, led by a
rebound in auto sales. That might be one sign that the supply
disruptions might be easing at the margin," Kourkafas added.
Canadian retail trade is set to rise in November after
beating analyst estimates in October, led by higher sales at
motor vehicle and parts dealers as the effects of the
semiconductor chip shortages eased, Statistics Canada data
indicated.
All eleven of the Toronto market's main sectors ended
higher, including a 3% advance for energy as oil prices rose.
U.S. crude prices settled 3.7% higher at $71.12 a barrel.
The heavily weighted financial services group gained 1.2%,
while technology ended 3.9% higher.
Healthcare advanced 5.1% as cannabis producers bounced back
from the previous session's tax-loss selling.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in
Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)