TSX posts biggest weekly gain since July as rate hike fears ebb

TORONTO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
rose on Friday to its highest closing level in more than two
weeks, including gains for resource and financial shares, as
investors became more comfortable with the outlook for higher
interest rates.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 281.66 points, or 1.5%, at 18,860.95, its
highest closing level since Oct. 6.
The index was up 2.9% for the week, its biggest weekly gain
since July.
U.S. stock indexes also climbed on Friday after a report
said the Federal Reserve will likely debate on a smaller
interest rate hike in December.
Stock markets globally have been hammered this year by
worries aggressive central bank tightening to subdue inflation
will derail economic activity.
"The bad news is mainly focused on interest rates and
inflation," said Elvis Picardo, a portfolio manager at Luft
Financial, iA Private Wealth. "Despite that, market action over
the last couple of weeks suggest that investors are taking these
risks in stride."
"Market action also seems to suggest we've been trying to
find a bottom here," Picardo added.
The Toronto market's energy sector rose 1.7% as oil prices
settled 0.6% higher at $85.05 a barrel.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 3.2% as gold and copper
prices rose, while heavily-weighted financials ended 1.4%
higher.
Domestic data showed retail sales growing 0.7% in August,
blowing past expectations of an increase of 0.2%.
"Canadian economic numbers were decent," said Colin
Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.
"There's really nothing standing in the way of the Bank of
Canada to continue their program of raising interest rates."
Money markets expect the BoC to raise interest rates by
three-quarters of a percentage point to a 14-year high of 4% at
a policy decision next Wednesday.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shashwat
Chauhan and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru
Editing by Alistair Bell)