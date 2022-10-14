Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

TSX posts lowest weekly close in 20 months as oil prices fall

10/14/2022 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds details throughout; updates prices)

*

TSX ends down 287.28 points, or 1.5%, at 18,326.25

*

Canadian home sales decline 3.9% in September

*

Energy falls 3.4%; oil settles 3.9% lower

*

Materials decline 4%

TORONTO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as lower commodity prices pressured resource shares and investors weighed signs that Bank of Canada interest rate hikes are taking a toll on the domestic housing market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 287.28 points, or 1.5%, at 18,326.25.

That was the index's lowest closing level in weekly charts since February 2021. It was down 1.4% for the week.

"We are in a slowing growth environment, but not in a recession, as potentially the narrative suggests," said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments. "The interest rate sensitive sectors of the market like housing is cooling down at a meaningful pace."

Canadian home sales fell 3.9% in September from August, with actual monthly activity about 12% below the pre-pandemic 10-year average, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed.

The Bank of Canada has raised interest rates by three percentage points since March to a 14-year high of 3.25% in an effort to subdue inflation.

Meanwhile, worsening inflation expectations kept intact worries that the Federal Reserve would continue with its rapid pace of tightening, contributing to losses on Wall Street.

The Toronto market's energy group fell 3.4% as U.S. crude oil futures settled 3.9% lower at $85.61 a barrel.

Canada will look at supporting more liquefied natural gas terminals as long as they are economically feasible because they are needed to keep the world from burning coal again amid the current energy crunch, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 4% as gold and copper prices declined.

Industrials fell 1.8% and utilities ended 1.7% lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Johann M Cherian and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.94% 91.62 Delayed Quote.18.60%
WTI -3.74% 85.604 Delayed Quote.18.08%
Latest news "Economy"
05:28pN.Korea says it will not overlook any kind of military provocations -KCNA
RE
05:19pUtilities Shares Fall as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:18pCommunications Services Shares Fall -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:16pTechnology Shares Move Lower - Tech Roundup
DJ
05:14pFinancial Shares Fall as Big Banks Report Earnings -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:10pConsumer Shares Sink Amid Deal News -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:09pHealthcare Shares Slip but Beat Broader Market -- Healthcare Roundup
DJ
05:08pIndustrials Move Lower to Close Volatile Week -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:07pMaterials Shares Fall as Gold Futures Slip -- Materials Roundup
DJ
05:06pEnergy Shares Fall as Oil Futures End Lower -- Energy Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen to pay special dividend from Porsche IPO in early January
2Wall Street banks' profits slide, brace for weaker economy
3Analyst recommendations: BP, Micron, PepsiCo, P&G, ServiceNow...
4U.S. retail sales unexpectedly flat in September
5Elon Musk is under federal investigations, Twitter says in court filing

HOT NEWS