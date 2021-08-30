Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

TSX pulls back from record high as financials slip

08/30/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds investor quotes and details throughout; updates prices)

* TSX ends down 0.2% at 20,594.97

* Financials fall 0.8%; energy down 1%

* Technology shares rise nearly 1%

TORONTO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower on Monday as a drop in U.S. Treasury yields weighed on the shares of financial services companies, but the index stayed in reach of a record high.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 49.67 points, or 0.2%, at 20,594.97.

The dip in U.S. Treasury yields is "having an effect on the financials," said Norman Levine, managing director, Portfolio Management Corporation.

U.S. Treasury yields fell ahead of the release later this week of the August employment report, with investors weighing the impact it could have on the timing of the Federal Reserve's tapering announcement.

Lower yields tend to reduce the margins banks charge on loans. Financials, which account for about 30% of the Toronto market's value, fell for a third straight day, down 0.8%, while resource shares also lost ground.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.9% and energy was down 1%.

The price of oil settled 0.7% higher at $69.21 a barrel, but pulling back from session peaks as Hurricane Ida weakened to tropical storm status.

Technology shares, which tend to benefit from lower interest rates, ended nearly 1% higher.

Trading in Canadian equities has been volatile in August - a seasonally weak period for stocks - but the TSX is still on track for its seventh straight month of gains.

On Friday, the index reached a record high of 20,662.94. It is expected to extend its record-setting rally in 2022 as global economic expansion underpins corporate earnings growth, a Reuters poll last week found.

"We think buying opportunities are out there right now in financials, resources and cyclical stocks," Levine said. "We think inflation will be higher and longer lasting than the bond market seems to be saying." (Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:48pTSX pulls back from record high as financials slip
RE
05:44pPAYPAL : exploring stock-trading platform for U.S. users -CNBC
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.03% to 87.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Gains 0.02% to $1.1799 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Lost 0.01% to $1.3760 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Gains 0.06% to 109.92 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pU.S. appeals court revives Madoff trustee lawsuit against Citigroup
RE
05:30pPrices drop after rains benefit U.S. crops; Ida shuts grain facilities
RE
05:22pBaxter in advanced talks to acquire Hill-Rom for $10 billion -source
RE
05:21pCommunications Services Up On Deal Anticipation -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAXMAN AB (PUBL) : PAXMAN : publishes newsletter on strong international order and installation activity durin..
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3DJ INDUSTRIAL : DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE : U.S. stocks end at record highs as oil prices gain
4TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Japan's Moderna vaccine contamination woes widen as 1 mln more shots su..
5NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : nRF52832 SoC-powered SFM2 by Sensor Maestros enables orientation..

HOT NEWS