* TSX ends down 0.5% at 22,075.10

* Communication, real estate stocks decline

* Energy rises 1.2%; oil settles 1.7% higher

* Metal miners gain as gold posts new record high

April 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ended lower on Tuesday, giving back some recent gains, as increased uncertainty around the timing of expected Federal Reserve interest rate cuts weighed on the communication services and real estate sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 110.15 points, or 0.5%, at 22,075.10, pulling back from a record closing high on Monday.

"This modest weakness is really driven by concerns that the economic strength in the U.S. and higher oil prices in the last couple of days could delay the Fed's rate cuts", said Angelo Kourkafas, senior investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.

Canada's 10-year bond yield touched its highest level since mid-February at 3.678%.

High-dividend paying sectors such as communication services and real estate could particularly benefit from lower borrowing costs. Communication services fell 2.1% and real estate was down 1.3%.

Industrials and heavily-weighed financials were also a drag, with both sectors losing 1%. Helping to offset those declines were gains for resource shares.

The energy sector added 1.2% as oil settled 1.7% higher at $85.15 a barrel. The move in oil came as supplies face fresh threats from Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy facilities.

The materials sector, which includes metal miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6% as copper prices rose and gold climbed to a fresh record high. (Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid and David Gregorio)