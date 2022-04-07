Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

TSX rebounds from 3-week low as resource shares climb

04/07/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* TSX ends up 46.29 points, or 0.2%, at 21,834.89

* Energy sector advances 1.9%

* Materials group gains 1.8%

TORONTO, April 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, recovering from a three-week low earlier in the day, as energy and gold mining shares climbed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 46.29 points, or 0.2%, at 21,834.89, after touching its lowest intraday level since March 17 at 21,635.34.

U.S. stock markets also ended higher, with some major technology stocks helping to fuel a late-session rally while investors eyed a potentially more aggressive Federal Reserve and the war in Ukraine.

"The war itself is a very fluid situation and as long as it persists, because it is unpredictable and markets don't like uncertainty, that means volatility," said Shailesh Kshatriya, director, investment strategies at Russell Investments.

Russia appeared to give the most damning assessment so far of its invasion, describing the "tragedy" of mounting troop losses and the economic hit as Ukrainians were evacuated from eastern cities before an anticipated major offensive.

After the close, Canada's Liberal party government released a budget for the current fiscal year that put red-hot real estate markets squarely in their sights.

The heavily-weighted financial services group, which includes mortgage lenders, ended 1.2% lower on Thursday but resource shares climbed.

The energy sector advanced 1.9%, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.8%. Gold rose 0.3% to about $1,931 per ounce. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RUSSELL CO., LTD. -3.42% 4520 End-of-day quote.-3.21%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -5.92% 77.25 Delayed Quote.12.08%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:18pU.S. FDIC asks banks for info on crypto activities, cites potential 'systemic risks'
RE
05:18pTSX rebounds from 3-week low as resource shares climb
RE
05:17pBiden move lifting COVID curbs on migrants at U.S. border has Democrats on defensive
RE
05:17pU.S. Fed nominees move a step closer to confirmation
RE
05:16pU.s. senate confirms former obama official as pentagon's chief w…
RE
05:16pTSX rebounds from 3-week low as resource shares climb
RE
05:11pSenate confirms Jackson as first Black woman on U.S. Supreme Court
RE
05:07pGermany to grant 2 billion eur for federal states to care for Ukraine refugees
RE
05:03pHP soars 14.8%, sets record after Buffett reveals $4.2 billion stake
RE
05:03pPROSPECT OF FINLAND, SWEDEN JOINING NATO DISCUSSED AT BRUSSELS MEETING : State Dept. official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Berkshire Hathaway de Buffett prend une participation de 4,2 milliards ..
3Analyst recommendations: Abbvie, Aerojet, Blackstone, Bristol-Myers Squ..
4Analysis-Easy Russia sanctions exhausted, U.S. and allies face economic..
5Beware of MuskMania

HOT NEWS