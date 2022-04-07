TSX rebounds from 3-week low as resource shares climb

* TSX ends up 46.29 points, or 0.2%, at 21,834.89
* Energy sector advances 1.9%
* Materials group gains 1.8%
TORONTO, April 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose
on Thursday, recovering from a three-week low earlier in the
day, as energy and gold mining shares climbed.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 46.29 points, or 0.2%, at 21,834.89, after
touching its lowest intraday level since March 17 at 21,635.34.
U.S. stock markets also ended higher, with some major
technology stocks helping to fuel a late-session rally while
investors eyed a potentially more aggressive Federal Reserve and
the war in Ukraine.
"The war itself is a very fluid situation and as long as it
persists, because it is unpredictable and markets don't like
uncertainty, that means volatility," said Shailesh Kshatriya,
director, investment strategies at Russell Investments.
Russia appeared to give the most damning assessment so far
of its invasion, describing the "tragedy" of mounting troop
losses and the economic hit as Ukrainians were evacuated from
eastern cities before an anticipated major offensive.
After the close, Canada's Liberal party government released
a budget for the current fiscal year that put red-hot real
estate markets squarely in their sights.
The heavily-weighted financial services group, which
includes mortgage lenders, ended 1.2% lower on Thursday but
resource shares climbed.
The energy sector advanced 1.9%, while the materials group,
which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer
companies, added 1.8%. Gold rose 0.3% to about $1,931 per
ounce.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio)