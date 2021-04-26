TSX rises 0.36% to 19,170.56

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.36 percent to 19,170.56

* Leading the index were Dye & Durham Ltd , up 7.7%, First Quantum Minerals Ltd, up 7.6%, and Lithium Americas Corp, higher by 6.8%.

* Lagging shares were Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, down 18.0%, Sunopta Inc, down 6.1%, and AcuityAds Holdings Inc, lower by 4.3%.

* On the TSX 120 issues rose and 107 fell as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 21 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 191.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc, Manulife Financial Corp and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

* The TSX's energy group rose 0.53 points, or 0.5%, while the financials sector climbed 0.55 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.27%, or $0.17, to $61.97 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.48%, or $0.32, to $65.79.

* The TSX is up 10% for the year.

This summary was machine generated April 26 at 21:24 GMT.