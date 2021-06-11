TSX rises 0.44% to 20,138.35

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.44 percent to 20,138.35

* Leading the index were AcuityAds Holdings Inc , up 10.0%, Tourmaline Oil Corp, up 8.3%, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc, higher by 4.6%.

* Lagging shares were Enghouse Systems Ltd, down 4.1%, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, down 3.0%, and Osisko Mining Inc, lower by 2.6%.

* On the TSX 129 issues rose and 98 fell as a 1.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 31 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 164.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd, Enbridge Inc and Air Canada.

* The TSX's energy group rose 1.67 points, or 1.2%, while the financials sector climbed 1.27 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.7%, or $0.49, to $70.78 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.18%, or $0.13, to $72.65 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 15.5% for the year.

