TSX rises 0.44% to 20,138.35

06/11/2021 | 05:19pm EDT
Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rises to a record high

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.44 percent to 20,138.35 

* Leading the index were AcuityAds Holdings Inc , up 10.0%, Tourmaline Oil Corp, up 8.3%, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc, higher by 4.6%.

* Lagging shares were Enghouse Systems Ltd, down 4.1%, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, down 3.0%, and Osisko Mining Inc, lower by 2.6%.

* On the TSX 129 issues rose and 98 fell as a 1.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 31 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 164.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd, Enbridge Inc and Air Canada.

* The TSX's energy group rose 1.67 points, or 1.2%, while the financials sector climbed 1.27 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.7%, or $0.49, to $70.78 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 0.18%, or $0.13, to $72.65 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 15.5% for the year.

This summary was machine generated June 11 at 21:08 GMT. 


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACUITYADS HOLDINGS INC. 10.00% 14.08 Delayed Quote.-10.43%
AIR CANADA 0.49% 28.55 Delayed Quote.24.77%
ENBRIDGE INC. 0.44% 48.27 Delayed Quote.18.05%
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC. -3.02% 8.02 Delayed Quote.-20.94%
GOLD -1.14% 1876.6 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.33% 72.6 Delayed Quote.39.34%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.03% 613.7028 Delayed Quote.38.28%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -1.19% 1094.318 Delayed Quote.0.07%
SILVER -0.23% 27.889 Delayed Quote.5.60%
SILVER MINES LIMITED 8.62% 0.315 End-of-day quote.36.96%
TOURMALINE OIL CORP. 8.31% 33.25 Delayed Quote.78.90%
WTI 0.93% 70.787 Delayed Quote.44.64%
