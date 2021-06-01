Log in
News: Latest News
TSX rises 1.24% to 19,976.01

06/01/2021 | 05:05pm EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.24 percent to 19,976.01 

* Leading the index were BlackBerry Ltd , up 12.3%, Westport Fuel Systems Inc, up 10.6%, and Methanex Corp, higher by 8.6%.

* Lagging shares were Lightspeed POS Inc, down 4.4%, OrganiGram Holdings Inc, down 3.8%, and Canopy Growth Corp, lower by 3.0%.

* On the TSX 165 issues rose and 59 fell as a 2.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 29 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 282.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc, Suncor Energy Inc and Blackberry Ltd.

* The TSX's energy group rose 5.71 points, or 4.4%, while the financials sector climbed 2.71 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.52%, or $1.67, to $67.99 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 1.85%, or $1.28, to $70.6 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 14.6% for the year.

This summary was machine generated June 1 at 21:03 GMT. 


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 12.26% 13.92 Delayed Quote.46.92%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.73% 70.56 Delayed Quote.33.29%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.61% 597.873 Delayed Quote.32.66%
WTI 1.50% 67.946 Delayed Quote.38.16%
HOT NEWS