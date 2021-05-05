Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

TSX rises as energy stocks boost

05/05/2021 | 10:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, as energy stocks gained tracking crude prices after easing restrictions in the United States and parts of Europe raised hopes of higher fuel demand in the summer season.

* The rise in oil prices to near two-month highs has been supported by COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in Europe and the United States where more than 40% of U.S. adults have received a vaccine.

* That helped the energy sector climb 1%. [O/R]

* At 09:40 a.m. ET (1340 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 48.66 points, or 0.25%, at 19,236.69.

* Barrick Gold Corp rose 1.4%, after the company reported a 78% jump in first-quarter profit, beating analysts expectations thanks to rising gold and copper prices.

* Retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd gained 0.9% after it beat market estimates for quarterly revenue and profit, as its online sales more than doubled on soaring demand from homebound buyers for groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3% as gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,779.2 an ounce. [GOL/]

* On the TSX, 133 issues were higher, while 93 issues declined for a 1.43-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 15.11 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Ero Copper Corp and Equitable Group Inc, jumping 10.7% and 7.7%, respectively, after the companies reported strong quarterly results.

* Badger Daylighting Ltd fell 4.3%, the most on the TSX, after the company, which provides excavating services to petroleum and construction industries, posted a loss of 43 cents per share in the first quarter.

* The second biggest decliner was Pretium Resources Inc, down 3.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Zenabis Global Inc, Bombardier Inc and B2gold Corp.

* The TSX posted 19 new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 67 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 35.96 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.30% 69.44 Delayed Quote.30.79%
WTI 0.24% 66.179 Delayed Quote.34.14%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:54aPeloton to recall treadmills after reports of injuries, one death
RE
10:52aTSX rises as energy stocks boost
RE
10:33aNATIONAL BANK OF SERBIA  : Serbian citizens and banks to exchange eighth-series francs until 31 May 2021
PU
10:30aU.S. Services Sector Activity Grew Solidly in April -- ISM
DJ
10:24aFed's Evans says he doesn't see labor market overheating
RE
10:19aU.S. Service Sector Growth Accelerated in April Amid Economy Reopening -- IHS Markit
DJ
10:15aU.S. SERVICE SECTOR SLOWS MODESTLY IN APRIL : ISM survey
RE
10:07aGREAT SECURITY COMES IN SMALL PACKAGES : Where SMBs Excel at Cybersecurity
PU
10:02aVERIFYLE  : and The Colorado Society of CPAs (COCPA) Partner to Protect Members and Clients from Hackers
BU
10:01aBarclays offers vote on climate progress as activist heat rises
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Buffett's ESG snub risks alienating Wall Street
2TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : Facing chips shortage, Biden may s..
3Meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin soars 40% to all-time high
4Europe leads stock market recovery on firmer business growth
5A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : .P. Moller - Mersk Q1 2021 Interim Report

HOT NEWS
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ