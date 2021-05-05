TSX rises as energy stocks boost

* The rise in oil prices to near two-month highs has been supported by COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in Europe and the United States where more than 40% of U.S. adults have received a vaccine.

* That helped the energy sector climb 1%. [O/R]

* At 09:40 a.m. ET (1340 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 48.66 points, or 0.25%, at 19,236.69.

* Barrick Gold Corp rose 1.4%, after the company reported a 78% jump in first-quarter profit, beating analysts expectations thanks to rising gold and copper prices.

* Retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd gained 0.9% after it beat market estimates for quarterly revenue and profit, as its online sales more than doubled on soaring demand from homebound buyers for groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3% as gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,779.2 an ounce. [GOL/]

* On the TSX, 133 issues were higher, while 93 issues declined for a 1.43-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 15.11 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Ero Copper Corp and Equitable Group Inc, jumping 10.7% and 7.7%, respectively, after the companies reported strong quarterly results.

* Badger Daylighting Ltd fell 4.3%, the most on the TSX, after the company, which provides excavating services to petroleum and construction industries, posted a loss of 43 cents per share in the first quarter.

* The second biggest decliner was Pretium Resources Inc, down 3.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Zenabis Global Inc, Bombardier Inc and B2gold Corp.

* The TSX posted 19 new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 67 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 35.96 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)