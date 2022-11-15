TSX rises as investors cheer U.S. inflation data

(Adds details throughout; updates prices to close)
TSX ends up 72.97 points, or 0.4%, at 19,994.78
Energy rises 1.7%; oil settles 1.2% higher
Technology gains 2.3%
TORONTO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks followed
their Wall Street peers higher on Tuesday as oil prices rose and
after fresh evidence of easing U.S. inflation raised
expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of
interest rate hikes.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 72.97 points, or 0.4%, at 19,994.78.
Wall Street was also higher after data showed U.S. producer
prices rose less than expected in October, but gains were cut
after a report that Russian missiles crossed into Poland and
killed two people.
"Markets are up because the PPI data confirmed what people
saw in the consumer price reports from last Thursday," said
Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth
Management.
"It is a growing sense that the Fed could start to slow the
pace of interest rate hikes."
The Bank of Canada has also been hiking rates. Canadian
inflation data for October, due on Wednesday, could help guide
expectations for further tightening from the central bank.
The Toronto market's energy sector rose 1.7% as oil
settled 1.2% higher at $86.92 a barrel, boosted by news that oil
supply to Hungary via the Druzhba oil pipeline has been
temporarily suspended due to a fall in pressure.
Technology was also a standout, advancing 2.3%.
Halfway into November, the TSX looked set for its second
straight month of gains as investors welcomed signs of
decade-high inflation cooling.
"Generally speaking, the central bank hawkishness that had
driven markets down earlier has backed off a little with
inflation falling ... the economy in North America has held up
relatively well too," Cieszynski said.
