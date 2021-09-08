TSX rises on energy boost as BoC keeps rates on hold

At 10:27 a.m. ET (1427 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 40.82 points, or 0.2%, at 20,847.45, led by over a 1% jump in both energy and utility stocks.

The TSX has scaled record highs in the past few weeks as accommodative central bank policies have helped global markets shrug off glum macroeconomic data. Still, concerns around the Delta variant of the coronavirus have limited big intra-day gains.

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25%, and said it would maintain its current policy of quantitative easing.

"Given the fact we're a week and a half away from elections, the Bank of Canada would want to be perceived as neutral. And so they wouldn't want to do anything that might upset the markets, or alter the state of the economy," said Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at Manulife Investment Management.

"Its very typical during an election for central banks to just stand firm and not create any waves."

Analysts were expecting the central bank to keep interest rates unchanged amid an ongoing election and data showing a slowdown in economic growth.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3% as gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,788.4 an ounce. [GOL/]

HIGHLIGHTS

* Tourmaline Oil Corp, and Pembina Pipeline Corp were the largest percentage gainers on the TSX.

* The TSX posted 15 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 66 new 52-week highs and eight new lows, with total volume of 93.38 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Amal S