Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

TSX rises on energy boost as BoC keeps rates on hold

09/08/2021 | 11:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as energy stocks tracked a jump in oil prices, while sentiment was boosted following a decision by the Bank of Canada to hold interest rates amid an ongoing election.

At 10:27 a.m. ET (1427 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 40.82 points, or 0.2%, at 20,847.45, led by over a 1% jump in both energy and utility stocks.

The TSX has scaled record highs in the past few weeks as accommodative central bank policies have helped global markets shrug off glum macroeconomic data. Still, concerns around the Delta variant of the coronavirus have limited big intra-day gains.

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25%, and said it would maintain its current policy of quantitative easing.

"Given the fact we're a week and a half away from elections, the Bank of Canada would want to be perceived as neutral. And so they wouldn't want to do anything that might upset the markets, or alter the state of the economy," said Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at Manulife Investment Management.

"Its very typical during an election for central banks to just stand firm and not create any waves."

Analysts were expecting the central bank to keep interest rates unchanged amid an ongoing election and data showing a slowdown in economic growth.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3% as gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,788.4 an ounce. [GOL/]

HIGHLIGHTS

* Tourmaline Oil Corp, and Pembina Pipeline Corp were the largest percentage gainers on the TSX.

* The TSX posted 15 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 66 new 52-week highs and eight new lows, with total volume of 93.38 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Amal S


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEG ENERGY CORP. -0.72% 8.28 Delayed Quote.87.42%
PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION 2.20% 39.73 Delayed Quote.29.60%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:12aChinese government summons gaming firms, says it will crack down on ride-hailing
RE
11:09aGold dips to two-week low as dollar extends gains
RE
11:03aTSX rises on energy boost as BoC keeps rates on hold
RE
11:02aWorries over economic recovery shake world stocks, Wall Street
RE
11:01aBitcoin trading subdued after chaotic debut, Coinbase faces lawsuit
RE
10:57aU.S. bank profits drop as industry slows reductions in credit loss provisions - FDIC
RE
10:46aBank of Canada keeps key rate at 0.25%, maintains QE policy
RE
10:36aAirAsia loss narrows even as lockdowns linger
RE
10:29aWall Street dips on fears of slowing economic growth
RE
10:28aFraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes set to start
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Factbox-What is the 'metaverse' and how does it work?
2Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Broadcom, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Netfl..
3Worries over economic recovery shake world stocks, Wall Street
4El Salvador's world-first adoption of bitcoin endures bumpy first day
5North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-

HOT NEWS