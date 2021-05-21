Log in
TSX rises on energy stocks, retail sales boost

05/21/2021 | 10:10am EDT
May 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, drawing support from energy stocks that tracked a rise in crude oil prices as economic reopening raised summer demand hopes, while a rise in retail sales also lifted sentiment.

* The energy sector climbed 1.3% as U.S. crude prices rose 2.5%, while Brent crude added 2.0%.

* At 9:42 a.m. ET (13:42 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 39.06 points, or 0.2%, at 19,582.01.

* Retail sales rose 3.6% in March from February to C$57.61 billion ($48.01 billion), largely on higher sales in building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers, as well as clothing and clothing accessories stores, Statistics Canada said.

* The Canadian dollar rose against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as investor worries about U.S. inflation receded, with the loonie moving closer to a six-year high notched earlier in the week.

* The financials sector gained 0.4%. The industrials sector remain unchanged.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4% as gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,873.7 an ounce.

* On the TSX, 138 issues were higher, while 86 issues declined for a 1.60-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 22.16 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Village Farms International, which jumped 6.5% after announcing normal course issuer bid for common shares.

* Lightspeed Pos Inc was the second-largest percentage gainer, rising 3.1% after Scotiabank raised target price to $81 from $76.

* Canfor Corp fell 2.7%, the most on the TSX. The second-biggest decliner was AcuityAds Holdings Inc, down 2.4%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial, Sun Life Financial and Trevali Mining Corp.

* The TSX posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 50 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows, with total volume of 36.84 million shares. (Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACUITYADS HOLDINGS INC. 0.97% 12.46 Delayed Quote.-13.65%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.22% 0.93509 Delayed Quote.-4.27%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.12% 1.70871 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.03% 90.275 Delayed Quote.11.02%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.17% 0.74539 Delayed Quote.7.28%
CANFOR CORPORATION -2.69% 29.09 Delayed Quote.29.63%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.35% 1.46954 Delayed Quote.-4.97%
LIGHTSPEED POS INC. 4.78% 84.02 Delayed Quote.-10.83%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.93% 66.5 Delayed Quote.28.92%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.04% 0.86751 Delayed Quote.-4.89%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 2.47% 565.2773 Delayed Quote.28.73%
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC. 0.91% 65.51 Delayed Quote.15.11%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.01% 1.20616 Delayed Quote.-4.68%
WTI 2.34% 63.56 Delayed Quote.31.47%
