TSX sheds 1.6% as slowdown fears fuel global risk aversion

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit
10-week lows on Friday, with losses led by energy stocks, as
investors retreated from riskier assets on worries about the
economic impact of aggressive monetary policy tightening
globally.
At 09:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 307.76 points, or
1.62%, at 18,694.92.
With losses extending to a fourth straight session, the
index was on track for weekly losses of about 3.6%.
