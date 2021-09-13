Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

TSX snaps losing streak as energy shares jump

09/13/2021 | 04:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as energy shares got a boost from higher oil prices, with investors taking advantage of last week's pullback in the market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 33.35 points, or 0.2%, at 20,666.41, its first higher close since Sept. 3.

The index has added 18.5% so far this year, but retreated from record highs last week as concerns about a slowdown in economic recovery and rising COVID-19 cases globally dented investors' confidence in risky assets.

"This is more evidence that there is strong buying support from investors whenever you see some kind of dip," said Elvis Picardo, a portfolio manager at Luft Financial, iA Private Wealth.

"We are seeing a bunch of energy stocks on the upside. That's because crude oil ... is again moving over 70 bucks."

U.S. crude oil futures settled 1.1% higher at $70.45 a barrel as U.S. output remains slow to return two weeks after Hurricane Ida slammed into the Gulf Coast.

The energy group climbed 4.2%, led by a 14.4% jump in the shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp after the company raised its fourth-quarter dividend.

The heavily weighted financials group was up 0.3%, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd ended 0.1% lower after Kansas City Southern said it planned to accept the railroad operator's $27.2 billion cash-and-stock acquisition offer over a $29.6 billion deal to sell itself to Canadian National Railway Ltd.

The industrials group fell 0.8%, while information technology was down 1.5%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

By Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED -0.12% 86.81 Delayed Quote.-1.58%
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP. 14.42% 4.92 Delayed Quote.44.78%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:42pBiden nominates Democrats to lead U.S. commodities regulator
RE
04:42pEnergy Up As Tropical Storm Nicholas Boosts Natural Gas, Oil Prices -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:37pEXCLUSIVE : Buyout firm Apollo makes $4.3 billion offer to buy Tronox -sources
RE
04:36pBrazil's coffee exports fall 27% as shipping hurdles increase
RE
04:34pTSX snaps losing streak as energy shares jump
RE
04:23pBiden to nominate NYC official for key Commerce trade post
RE
04:23pU.S. SEC fines Guo Wengui-linked media firms for illegal securities offerings
RE
04:22pOracle misses quarterly revenue estimates amid strong competition
RE
04:20pS&P 500 snaps losing streak with tax hikes, inflation data on horizon
RE
04:15pFox entertainment has acquired tmz and its media properties from at&t’s warnermedia - fox
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Epic's narrow win in App Store case toughens fight against Google Play ..
2Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Amazon, Booking, Expedia, Lyft...
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4In fresh regulatory move, China tells tech giants to stop blocking riva..
5Global stock markets slip on inflation, tax, regulation worries

HOT NEWS