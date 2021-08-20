TSX snaps losing streak but posts weekly decline

(Adds investor quotes and details throughout, updates prices)

TORONTO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by financial shares, providing a respite from selling this week as concerns that economic growth in China and the United States was beginning to slow hammered commodities prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 123.66 points, or 0.6%, at 20,339.02, after six straight down days. For the week, it fell 0.9%, extending a pull-back from record highs.

"This week has been pretty beaten down," said Barry Schwartz, a portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services. "We are getting a little bit of a relief rally."

The financial services sector, which amounts for 32% of the Toronto market's value, climbed 0.9%, helped by an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields. Rising yields tend to boost the margins banks charge on loans.

"When U.S. bond yields go up, all the financials go up and the TSX has a lot of financials," Schwartz said.

Investors were also looking ahead to earnings reports next week from Canada's major banks. Third-quarter earnings are set to decline from the prior quarter as capital markets revenues ease after several strong periods, but they are expected to jump from a year ago as loan growth recovers and provisions for credit losses drop.

Worries that surging coronavirus cases could slow global economic growth continued to weigh on oil, which closed out its biggest week of losses in more than nine months with another down day. U.S. crude oil futures settled 2.2% lower at $62.32 a barrel.

Still, the energy sector pared some of its recent decline, closing 0.5% higher, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4%.

U.S. equity markets also rebounded and domestic data showed that Canada's retail sales jumped 4.2% in June. (Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)