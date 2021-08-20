TSX snaps losing streak but posts weekly decline

(Adds investor quotes and details throughout, updates prices)
* TSX ends up 123.66 points, or 0.6%, at 20,339.02
* For the week, the TSX falls 0.9%
* The financial services sector climbs 0.9%
* Oil settles 2.2% lower at $62.32 a barrel
TORONTO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose
on Friday, led by financial shares, providing a respite from
selling this week as concerns that economic growth in China and
the United States was beginning to slow hammered commodities
prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 123.66 points, or 0.6%, at 20,339.02, after
six straight down days. For the week, it fell 0.9%, extending a
pull-back from record highs.
"This week has been pretty beaten down," said Barry
Schwartz, a portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services. "We
are getting a little bit of a relief rally."
The financial services sector, which amounts for 32% of the
Toronto market's value, climbed 0.9%, helped by an uptick in
U.S. Treasury yields. Rising yields tend to boost the margins
banks charge on loans.
"When U.S. bond yields go up, all the financials go up and
the TSX has a lot of financials," Schwartz said.
Investors were also looking ahead to earnings reports next
week from Canada's major banks. Third-quarter earnings are set
to decline from the prior quarter as capital markets revenues
ease after several strong periods, but they are expected to jump
from a year ago as loan growth recovers and provisions for
credit losses drop.
Worries that surging coronavirus cases could slow global
economic growth continued to weigh on oil, which closed out its
biggest week of losses in more than nine months with another
down day. U.S. crude oil futures settled 2.2% lower at
$62.32 a barrel.
Still, the energy sector pared some of its recent decline,
closing 0.5% higher, while the materials group, which includes
precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added
0.4%.
U.S. equity markets also rebounded and domestic data showed
that Canada's retail sales jumped 4.2% in June.
(Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)