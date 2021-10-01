TSX starts October with a gain but extends weekly losing streak

(Adds investor quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
TORONTO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on
Friday as the prospect of the first oral antiviral medication
for COVID-19 boosted the sectors that could benefit most from a
recovery in economic growth, but the market still posted a
decline for the week.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 80.62 points, or 0.4%, at 20,150.87. Wall
Street also rose.
Gains for stocks came as experts hailed an experimental
antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co as a potential
breakthrough in how the COVID-19 virus is treated.
"Because we've been floundering for a few weeks, investors
have seized on this as a potential catalyst to perhaps speed up
the timeline of recovery from COVID," said Elvis Picardo, a
portfolio manager at Luft Financial, iA Private Wealth.
"You are seeing the cyclicals move up nicely today."
The industrials and consumer discretionary groups both rose
0.9%, while the heavily-weighted financial services sector ended
0.7% higher.
Data showed that Canada's economy expanded 0.7% in August
after a slight contraction in July.
Still, the Toronto market fell 1.2% for the week, its fourth
straight weekly decline.
"The whole scare about inflation, investors might be taking
it a little bit more seriously," Picardo said. "You have seen
(bond) yields tick up, you've seen crude oil come back really
strongly."
U.S. crude oil futures settled 1.1% higher at $75.88
a barrel on Friday, supported by tight supplies due to OPEC+
supply curbs.
The energy sector on the TSX rose 0.5%, while technology was
up 0.6%.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)