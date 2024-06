June 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index started the week on a muted note as gains in materials and energy stocks from higher commodity prices were offset by investor caution ahead of crucial U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting later in the week.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 9.92 points, or 0.05%, at 21,997.08.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru)