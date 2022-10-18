TSX touches near 2-week high on earnings optimism; Iamgold leads gains

*

Canadian housing starts rise in September

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index touched a near two-week high on Tuesday, helped by optimism around earnings, while shares of Iamgold Corp jumped on sale of its interest in some gold mines.

At 10:40 a.m. ET (14:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 162.1 points, or 0.87%, at 18,783.12.

All sector indexes were trading higher except for energy , which was hit by a decline in oil prices..

As gold prices rose, the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, rose 0.4%.

Iamgold Corp added 15.7%, leading gains on the TSX, after Zijin Mining said its unit agreed to buy a stake in Rosebel Gold Mines for $360 million from the Canadian company.

Upbeat earnings from Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday fuelled hopes that corporate earnings could ease jitters around a potential recession triggered by aggressive central bank actions to quell inflation.

"We are seeing people are starting to feel a little better about earnings so far, which is a positive and I think the setup was that people got way too bearish, too fast," said Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Adding to the upbeat mood was also the reversal of UK's fiscal policy that had shaken markets last month.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) will raise its overnight rate by 50 basis points on Oct. 26, a smaller amount than at previous meetings, but will get rates to an even higher peak than expected last month, according to economists polled by Reuters.

The BoC has raised interest rates by 300 bps this year, reaching a 14-year high.

Canadian housing starts rose 11% in September from August to their highest level in 10 months on a jump in multi-unit urban starts, data from the national housing agency showed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)