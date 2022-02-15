Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

TSX tracks global rally, shaking off pullback in oil prices

02/15/2022 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Toronto Stock Exchange sign adorns a doorway at the Exchange Tower building in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by a rally in global equity markets after Russia indicated it was withdrawing some troops from exercises near Ukraine.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 150.04 points, or 0.7%, at 21,502.55.

"We are getting a bounce with renewed interest in stocks around the world with some of the tensions between Russia and Ukraine easing," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

"We are trailing behind the gains in the U.S. markets but that's not a big surprise considering that crude oil was down today."

Wall Street ended sharply higher, while the price of oil settled 3.6% lower at $92.07 a barrel on easing supply concerns.

Investors have worried that a conflict in Ukraine could hurt the global economy and raise inflation pressures.

The energy sector dipped 0.2% but that was more than offset by gains in other sectors, including a 1.8% advance for both technology and industrials

The consumer discretionary ended 2.3% higher, helped by gains for Restaurant Brands International Inc after the parent of Burger King beat estimates for quarterly revenue and profit. Its shares rose 3.7%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

By Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -1.00% 1852.31 Delayed Quote.1.64%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.42% 93.44 Delayed Quote.22.94%
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. 3.59% 59.21 Delayed Quote.-5.80%
S&P 500 1.58% 4471.07 Delayed Quote.-7.65%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -3.52% 494.4096 Delayed Quote.24.32%
TC ENERGY CORPORATION 0.80% 67.16 Delayed Quote.13.26%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.38% 75.5511 Delayed Quote.3.51%
WTI -2.85% 92.11 Delayed Quote.25.21%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43pUtilities Down on Cyclical Bias, 10-Year Yield Rally -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:40pU.S. SEC is probing Wall Street trades in large blocks of shares
RE
05:39pTech Up as Airbnb Gains on Strong Earnings, Bookings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:38pU.S. senators urge ditching ID.me, face recognition for unemployment seekers
RE
05:38pYellen to urge G20 help for developing countries to end pandemic
RE
05:38pU.S. CDC eases warnings for cruises as new COVID infections fall
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.24% to 89.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pFinancials Up as 10-Year Yield Closes At Highest Since '19 -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:36pEuro Gains 0.47% to $1.1360 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Gains 0.10% to $1.3541 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rally, oil slips as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease
2Some big investors loaded up on Peloton as stock tumbled
3DELIVERY HERO : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
4Analyst recommendations: Enbridge, GSK, PepsiCo, Moody's, Novavax...
5Starbucks faces backlash in China over police incident at store

HOT NEWS