TT Electronics Reflective Object Sensors from TTI

02/09/2022 | 05:08pm EST
Fort Worth, Texas - February 9, 2022 - TTI, Inc., a leading specialty distributor of electronic components, is now stocking the OPB730F family of Reflective Optical Sensors from TT Electronics - Optek. These sensors are targeted for specialty sensing in medical and industrial applications, including dispensing, fluid detection and manufacturing process automation.

The TT Electronics - Optek OPB730F consists of a gallium arsenide infrared emitting diode and an NPN silicon photodarlington. On each sensor, the emitting diode and detector are mounted side-by-side on parallel axes in a standard TO-72 header. A black plastic sleeve is attached and filled with encapsulating epoxy to cover the emitter and detector. The OPB730F has a filtering material added to the epoxy to reduce the effect of ambient light, and its package contains an internal barrier which prevents diode emissions from reaching the sensor directly. The sensor responds to light from the emitter when a reflective object passes within the field of view of the device.

To learn more, visit TT Electronics Reflective Object Sensors at TTI.

About TTI
TTI, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized, specialty distributor of electronic components. Founded in 1971, the emphasis on a broad and deep product portfolio, available-to-sell inventory and sophisticated supply chain programs has established TTI as a distributor of choice to manufacturers in the industrial, defense, aerospace, transportation, medical and communications sectors worldwide. TTI and its wholly owned subsidiaries, the TTI Family of Specialists, Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics and the Exponential Technology Group employ over 8,000 people in more than 136 locations throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa. Globally, the TTI Family of Specialists maintain over 3 million square feet of dedicated warehouse space in 30 distribution centers. For more information about TTI, visit www.tti.com

About TT Electronics
TT Electronics is a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical Applications. With around 4,800 employees operating from 29 key locations around the world, TT designs and manufactures a wide range of electronics for sensing, power management and connectivity primarily for applications in the industrial, medical and aerospace and defense sectors. The TT Electronics technology portfolio is one of the most comprehensive in the industry, supplying passive components (fixed and variable resistors, magnetics) and discrete semiconductors (optoelectronics, diodes, MOSFETs) from brands including BI Technologies, IRC, Optek, Semelab and Welwyn Components.

Disclaimer

TTI Inc. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 22:07:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
