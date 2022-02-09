TT Electronics Reflective Object Sensors from TTI

Fort Worth, Texas - February 9, 2022 - TTI, Inc., a leading specialty distributor of electronic components, is now stocking the OPB730F family of Reflective Optical Sensors from TT Electronics - Optek. These sensors are targeted for specialty sensing in medical and industrial applications, including dispensing, fluid detection and manufacturing process automation.

The TT Electronics - Optek OPB730F consists of a gallium arsenide infrared emitting diode and an NPN silicon photodarlington. On each sensor, the emitting diode and detector are mounted side-by-side on parallel axes in a standard TO-72 header. A black plastic sleeve is attached and filled with encapsulating epoxy to cover the emitter and detector. The OPB730F has a filtering material added to the epoxy to reduce the effect of ambient light, and its package contains an internal barrier which prevents diode emissions from reaching the sensor directly. The sensor responds to light from the emitter when a reflective object passes within the field of view of the device.

