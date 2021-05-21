TTI : MDL Series Time-Delay Glass Fuses from Eaton Bussmann in Stock at TTI

Fort Worth, Texas - May 21, 2021 - TTI, Inc., a leading specialty distributor of electronic components, has stock for immediate shipment of multiple values of the Bussmann MDL Series Time-Delay Glass Tube Fuse from Eaton. Measuring 0.25in x 1.25in (6.4mm x 31.7mm), the MDL is constructed of a glass tube with nickel-plated brass endcaps. The MDL UL file number is E19180 and optional axial leads are available. The Bussmann Series MDL is available in 1/16A up to 8A rated at 250Vac and 9A up to 30A rated at 32Vac. All are RoHS compliant.

To learn more, visit Eaton Bussmann MDL Series Time-delay Glass Fuse at TTI.

About TTI

TTI, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized, specialty distributor of electronic components. Founded in 1971, the emphasis on a broad and deep product portfolio, available-to-sell inventory and sophisticated supply chain programs has established TTI as a distributor of choice to manufacturers in the industrial, defense, aerospace, transportation, medical and communications sectors worldwide. TTI and its wholly owned subsidiaries, the TTI Family of Specialists, Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics and TTI Semiconductor Group employ over 7,300 people in more than 136 locations throughout North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Globally, the company maintains over 3 million square feet of dedicated warehouse space in 30 distribution centers, housing over 850,000 component part numbers. For more information about TTI, visit www.tti.com



About Eaton

Eaton is a power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 99,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries.