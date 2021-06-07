TTI : Vishay Through-Hole 7-Segment Displays from TTI

Fort Worth, Texas - June 7, 2021 - TTI, Inc., a leading specialty distributor of electronic components, is now stocking the TDSG1150 series 7-Segment Displays from Vishay. These through-hole packaged products make them suitable for space saving display applications. High intensity features are targeted at handheld medical, light industrial, test and measurement equipment applications.

Vishay's TDS.11 series includes 7mm character, 7-segment LED displays in a very compact package. The displays are designed for a viewing distance up to 3 meters and available in four bright colors. The grey package surface and the evenly lighted untinted segments provide an optimum on-off contrast. All displays are categorized in luminous intensity groups. That allows users to assemble displays with uniform appearance. Typical applications include instruments, panel meters, point-of-sale terminals and household equipment. The RoHS-compliant devices are compatible with wave soldering processes and preconditioned according to JEDEC Level 3. All of these displays are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free and Vishay green.

To learn more, visit Vishay Through-Hole 7-Segment Displays at TTI.

About TTI

TTI, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized, specialty distributor of electronic components. Founded in 1971, the emphasis on a broad and deep product portfolio, available-to-sell inventory and sophisticated supply chain programs has established TTI as a distributor of choice to manufacturers in the industrial, defense, aerospace, transportation, medical and communications sectors worldwide. TTI and its wholly owned subsidiaries, the TTI Family of Specialists, Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics and TTI Semiconductor Group employ over 7,300 people in more than 136 locations throughout North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Globally, the company maintains over 3 million square feet of dedicated warehouse space in 30 distribution centers, housing over 850,000 component part numbers. For more information about TTI, visit www.tti.com

About Vishay Semiconductor

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay's product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and 'one-stop shop' service have made it a global industry leader.